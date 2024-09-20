Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to fires in the region

In Kyiv, there is a temporary deterioration in air quality due to an increase in the concentration of suspended particles. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation, as of 7:00 a.m., an increase in dust was detected in the atmosphere. The probable cause is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region, in particular in Vyshgorod district.

In this regard, residents of the capital are advised to refrain from ventilating their rooms, limit prolonged outdoor activities, drink enough water, and use air purifiers, if available. In order to improve the situation, residents are urged to follow these recommendations until the air condition is normalized.

Air quality deterioration is being recorded in Kyiv: nitrogen dioxide levels are exceeded amid the heat wave