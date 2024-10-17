“National Cashback: 110 companies and 1442 stores in Kyiv region have already joined the initiative
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kyiv RMA reported that 110 companies and 1442 stores participated in the National Cashback program. The government's initiative is aimed at supporting the national economy and local businesses in times of war.
Already 110 enterprises and 1442 stores in Kyiv region have joined the government's National Cashback initiative. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.
"National Cashback. This is a government initiative that has already become a symbol of unity and mutual support. This is an opportunity for all of us to unite for a common goal: to grow the national economy, create new jobs and develop local businesses. And in times of war, all this is an integral part of our common victory. The national cashback program in Kyiv region is rapidly gaining popularity. Already 110 companies and 1442 stores of the region's retail network have become part of it
The head of the Kyiv RMA emphasized that Ukrainian entrepreneurs are cool, buying Ukrainian is fashionable, and supporting your own is important.
"Consumers also benefit, as they get part of the money they spend back. Every hryvnia spent on Ukrainian goods and services comes back to us in the form of new opportunities. By supporting each other, we become stronger and are able to overcome any challenges," added Kravchenko.
In addition, according to the RMA's voice, small and microbusiness support offices have been set up in Obukhiv and Bila Tserkva as part of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine".
"As part of the offices' work, entrepreneurs receive information, advice and assistance in paperwork, writing business plans, applying for grants and other programs to support small and microbusinesses," he summarized.
