In “Diia” you can check the product for participation in the National Cashback program
A barcode scanner has been added to the Diia app to check goods for participation in the National Cashback program. More than 1 million Ukrainians have already received UAH 90 million in cashback for purchases of domestic goods.
The "Diia" application has a function of scanning barcodes of goods with which you can check the goods for participation in the "National Cashback" program. This was reported by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.
We have launched a barcode scanner so that Ukrainians can conveniently check whether a product is Ukrainian and whether it is eligible for cashback in the Diia app. Already, users have received UAH 90 million in cashback for purchasing Ukrainian goods. We hope that the scanner will help raise awareness of Ukrainian producers on the market and motivate them to buy Ukrainian goods
Checking through Action will notify you if:
- the product is Ukrainian and participates in the National Cashback program;
- the product does not participate in the National Cashback program, even though it is Ukrainian;
- the goods are not produced in Ukraine.
It is reported that over 1 million Ukrainians (1.18 million) have seen their cashback accrued since the launch of the National Cashback program. During this time, they have received UAH 90 million in cashback for purchases of Ukrainian-made goods. The program has attracted 1.9 million Ukrainians who have issued 2.1 million cards. More than 1.1 million users have activated cards for payments in Diia.
The "national cashback" from the state is already available for 267 thousand Ukrainian goods from 1352 local producers.
Major retail chains are already marking goods on their shelves that are eligible for National Cashback. You can make sure that the outlet participates in the program on the website of the National Cashback.
The Ministry of Economy reminded what needs to be done to receive cashback from the state:
1. Submit an application via the website or mobile application of a bank participating in the program or contact a branch. The following banks have joined the program: PrivatBank, Monobank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, FUIB, Abank, Globus Bank, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Oschadbank, Accordbank and Credit Dnipro Bank.
2. Identify the cards you use to pay for your purchases and authorize the bank to transfer information about transactions from these cards to participating stores.
3. Open a physical or virtual card to which the cashback will be credited.
4. In the Actions section, select the National Cashback card for payments.
Cashback in the amount of 10% of the price is awarded for purchases of goods from Ukrainian producers included in the program. The maximum amount of payments is UAH 3 thousand per month.
