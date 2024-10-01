UAH 42 million of national cashback accrued to Ukrainians in a month

95% of users of the National Cashback program can already see the accrued funds in Diia, and Ukrainians have been credited with UAH 42 million. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

UAH 42 million of National Cashback credited to Ukrainians - beta test results for the month. We continue to test National Cashback in Diia, a large-scale and technically complex service. The result for the month is that 95% of users who have joined the program can already see the accrued funds in Diia. We are working to bring the percentage to 100 in the near future - Fedorov wrote.

The official described the service in numbers:

1.6 million Ukrainians opened cards in banks

235 thousand products participate in the program

1,234 manufacturers have already connected National Cashback

"Do you see the 'Made in Ukraine' sticker on the product? Buy and get 10% cashback. At the end of the month, the cashback will be displayed in Diia and you can spend it on utilities, medical services, transportation, mobile communications, sports, movies, or a donation to the Defense Forces or military bonds," Fedorov said.

The national cashback has been launched since September.