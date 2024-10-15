“Dialogue between government and business” platform launches in Kyiv region: who can join

The platform "Dialogue between government and business" is starting to work in Kyiv region. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"I am in constant communication with business. Today we are launching an updated format of cooperation with entrepreneurs. This week, a regional offline and online communication platform, Dialogue between Government and Business, is launching. It was created on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities," he said.

The main goal is to be aware of all the problems of entrepreneurs, to solve them promptly, and to hear suggestions for improving the economic climate.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that Kyiv region is among the top five regions attractive for business. The number of new business entities is growing steadily. Today, there are already 220 thousand of them. Over 8 months of this year, more than 16 thousand new business entities have been registered in the region.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the KCMA strives to do everything possible to ensure that Kyiv region businesses trust the authorities, so that everyone has the same conditions for work and development. And most importantly, these conditions should be clear and transparent.

Meetings with entrepreneurs will be held on a weekly basis. A regional forum will be held once a quarter with representatives of business, relevant ministries, communities and other branches of government.

For her part, Natalia Pohrebna, Head of the Economics Department, emphasized that the creation of an online platform for business communication with local authorities is an important element of support for entrepreneurship, especially in times of war.

"Such a platform will not only facilitate prompt response to entrepreneurs' requests, but will also form the basis for solving business problems. The platform will operate on the basis of the Economics Department of the Kyiv RMA. We will involve experts from the tax office, pension fund, law enforcement and other government agencies in its work," she said.

Any business representative can participate in the platform's meetings. To do this, they will need to register in a specially designed form and indicate their issues that need to be addressed. In addition to the meetings within the framework of the Dialogue between Government and Business, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and its partners continue to hold other online and offline events aimed at raising awareness of business development opportunities among entrepreneurs. An important step was the opening of small and microbusiness support offices in Obukhiv and Bila Tserkva as part of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform

"Made in Ukraine". Here, entrepreneurs receive advice, assistance with documents, business plans, and grant programs. In turn, Olena Taranenko, director of Chanta-Mount frozen bakery products, noted that during the war, any entrepreneur faces a number of issues that require urgent solutions.

"Very often it is impossible to solve these issues without the help of the authorities. These include booking issues, participation in government lending programs, energy and security issues. For me, the Dialogue between Government and Business platform is an effective tool that can help me get not only answers to my questions but also real help," she said.

Olena Taranenko emphasized that the initiative will help the government to be closer to entrepreneurs, to know about their problems and help them solve them.

The first online meeting is scheduled for October 17 at 10:00.

Registration: https://forms.gle/SxKdd8iAWA8PhU68A