“Dialogue between government and business” platform launches in Kyiv region: who can join

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Dialogue between government and business" platform launches in Kyiv region: who can join

Kyiv

A platform for communication between government and business is being launched in Kyiv region. The goal is to promptly solve the problems of entrepreneurs and improve the economic climate of the region.

“Dialogue between government and business” platform launches in Kyiv region: who can join

The platform "Dialogue between government and business" is starting to work in Kyiv region. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"I am in constant communication with business. Today we are launching an updated format of cooperation with entrepreneurs. This week, a regional offline and online communication platform, Dialogue between Government and Business, is launching. It was created on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities," he said.

The main goal is to be aware of all the problems of entrepreneurs, to solve them promptly, and to hear suggestions for improving the economic climate.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that Kyiv region is among the top five regions attractive for business. The number of new business entities is growing steadily. Today, there are already 220 thousand of them. Over 8 months of this year, more than 16 thousand new business entities have been registered in the region.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the KCMA strives to do everything possible to ensure that Kyiv region businesses trust the authorities, so that everyone has the same conditions for work and development. And most importantly, these conditions should be clear and transparent.

Meetings with entrepreneurs will be held on a weekly basis. A regional forum will be held once a quarter with representatives of business, relevant ministries, communities and other branches of government.

For her part, Natalia Pohrebna, Head of the Economics Department, emphasized that the creation of an online platform for business communication with local authorities is an important element of support for entrepreneurship, especially in times of war.

"Such a platform will not only facilitate prompt response to entrepreneurs' requests, but will also form the basis for solving business problems. The platform will operate on the basis of the Economics Department of the Kyiv RMA. We will involve experts from the tax office, pension fund, law enforcement and other government agencies in its work," she said.

Any business representative can participate in the platform's meetings. To do this, they will need to register in a specially designed form and indicate their issues that need to be addressed. In addition to the meetings within the framework of the Dialogue between Government and Business, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and its partners continue to hold other online and offline events aimed at raising awareness of business development opportunities among entrepreneurs. An important step was the opening of small and microbusiness support offices in Obukhiv and Bila Tserkva as part of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform

"Made in Ukraine". Here, entrepreneurs receive advice, assistance with documents, business plans, and grant programs. In turn, Olena Taranenko, director of Chanta-Mount frozen bakery products, noted that during the war, any entrepreneur faces a number of issues that require urgent solutions.

"Very often it is impossible to solve these issues without the help of the authorities. These include booking issues, participation in government lending programs, energy and security issues. For me, the Dialogue between Government and Business platform is an effective tool that can help me get not only answers to my questions but also real help," she said.

Olena Taranenko emphasized that the initiative will help the government to be closer to entrepreneurs, to know about their problems and help them solve them.

The first online meeting is scheduled for October 17 at 10:00.

Registration: https://forms.gle/SxKdd8iAWA8PhU68A

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

