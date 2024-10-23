Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: the suspects decided to mobilize, the Ministry of Defense assures that they were refused

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: the suspects decided to mobilize, the Ministry of Defense assures that they were refused

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20652 views

Two 18-year-old rape suspects were denied mobilization to the Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense will conduct an inspection of the Obukhiv military recruitment center, which accepted their requests for voluntary mobilization.

Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: the suspects decided to mobilize, the Ministry of Defense assures that they were refused

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has announced that the 18-year-old rape suspects have been denied mobilization into the armed forces. This was in response to reports of their attempts to avoid punishment through mobilization. The Ministry of Defense will also check the activities of the Obukhiv Military Commissariat, which accepted their appeals, reports UNN.

Context

Ukrainian writer and journalist Olena Pshenychna's social media accounts revealed that two young men aged 18, who are suspected of raping a girl in Zakarpattia, have been mobilized.

"At each stage of the Transcarpathian case of the rape of a minor girl, I saw different versions of the bottom. But today the bottom was broken again. Do you know by whom? By Tadam! By the Obukhiv TCC. Yes, dear friends, you did not imagine it. It was Obukhiv. The one in the Kyiv region. The court is in Volovets, the accused are in Nyzhni Vorota, and the guys were sentenced in Obukhiv," Olena Pshenychna wrote.

According to her, having reached the age of 18 and realizing that it would be impossible to avoid the sentence, the defendants, having every chance to complete the trial today, decided to mobilize. They did not appear at the morning court session because they had received a summons and had to be in Obukhiv.

Since citizens over the age of 25 are subject to mobilization in Ukraine, and the suspects have no military education, have not served in the military and are not reserve officers, it appears that they were mobilized voluntarily.

"That is, the guys and their moms consciously took this step. But not to their native TCC in Zakarpattia, but across the country to Obukhiv... this is not an isolated case. And this is where the most interesting part comes in. It was through the Obukhiv TCC that another accused of rape, police officers from Kaharlyk, were mobilized. They also decided to mobilize just before the verdict was announced," Pshenychna added.

24.05.23, 18:54 • 485519 views

What does the Defense Ministry say?

The defense ministry responded to the information about the rapists' self-mobilization and emphasized that "the suspects in this serious crime were denied mobilization to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In connection with a crime that has caused a significant public outcry and concerns the suspected rape of a minor, involving individuals who allegedly tried to mobilize into the Armed Forces to avoid punishment, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports the following.

As of now, it is known that the suspects in this serious crime were denied mobilization to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite their appeals to the Obukhiv Military Training Center and JV for contract military service, they were denied due to information about their possible involvement in a criminal offense.

The ministry notes that to clarify all the circumstances, it will send the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense to conduct a detailed inspection of the activities of the Obukhiv TCC and the JV.

"If any signs of a criminal offense are found, the materials will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation," they added.

Recall

In the summer of 2021, in the village of Verkhni Vorota in Zakarpattia, three teenagers raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded it on video, which they later sent to their peers.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Obukhov
Ukraine
Kyiv
