Man opens fire with assault rifle in a store in Kyiv region: two people wounded

On the afternoon of September 22, a man opened fire in a store in the Obukhiv district. As a result of the incident, people were injured. The attacker has now been detained by law enforcement. This was stated by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, on around two o'clock in the afternoon, police received a report that an unknown man had entered a store in Obukhiv district and started shooting randomly.

The attacker wounded the shop assistant and the owner of the establishment and fled.

The police arrived at the scene, called for medical assistance, identified the attacker and began an operation to detain the chair. It was a 36-year-old, previously convicted local resident.

Law enforcement officers promptly detained the suspect in accordance with the procedural procedure. The wounded were treated by doctors, and their lives are not in danger.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed with weapons). The suspect faces imprisonment for up to seven years - the National Police said.

