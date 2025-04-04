Fraud with coal for half a billion hryvnias: the ex-head of the state-owned company Krasnolimanskaya will be tried

The former acting director of the state-owned Coal Company Krasnolimanskaya is accused of causing damage in the amount of UAH 358 million and environmental damage in the amount of more than UAH 210 million as a result of illegal coal mining and the sale of coal at low prices to a private company, which led to losses of the state-owned enterprise.