On the night of March 23, enemy strike UAVs were recorded in Kyiv. Air defense units have been activated. City authorities urge people to stay in shelters due to the threat.
A man opened fire in a store in Obukhiv district, wounding the shop assistant and the owner. The 36-year-old attacker was detained and faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with weapons.
In the Podil district of Kyiv, two young men beat a gas station employee after he refused to sell them alcohol at night. The attackers are 21 and 24 years old and face up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.
Following the death of a man on a cable car across the Dnipro River, the prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation. As part of the investigation, the safety of the Ferris Wheel attraction in Podil, Kyiv, is being checked.
The Kyiv police detained two suspects who illegally stored almost 32 kg of cannabis in their garage for further sale.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a Russian missile strike in Kyiv killed 8 people and injured 25.
On July 4, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire over an area of 500 square meters in a two-story warehouse building behind Poshtova Square in Kyiv's Podil district, which resulted in one person suffering from suspected combustion poisoning.
A 51-year-old Kyiv resident will be tried for shooting and killing his neighbor's Belgian shepherd dog, Chip, who was brought back from the ATO zone.
Almost half of the pedestrian approaches in Kyiv do not meet the requirements of inclusiveness, making it difficult for people with disabilities and people with limited mobility to move around and integrate into public life, according to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Urban Development.
In the Svyatoshinsky District of Kiev, the green zone at the intersection of Akademika Palladina and Beresteisky streets was named Heroes of the OUN.
Due to the fire in the Vyshgorod district near Kyiv, air quality may deteriorate in some areas, such as Obolon and Podil, if the wind direction changes, so it is recommended to keep windows closed and limit outdoor activities.
The former acting director of the state-owned Coal Company Krasnolimanskaya is accused of causing damage in the amount of UAH 358 million and environmental damage in the amount of more than UAH 210 million as a result of illegal coal mining and the sale of coal at low prices to a private company, which led to losses of the state-owned enterprise.
A former deputy director of a branch of the state enterprise Ukrzaliznytsia will be tried for embezzling more than UAH 1. 2 million from the state budget by abusing his position and overcharging a private company for corn seeds.
The Kyiv City Council renamed Pravdy Avenue in the Podil district to European Union Avenue in honor of Ukraine's geopolitical, economic, and military partner, the European Union.
Historian Serhiy Zhosan discovered a "Florentine treasure" of 140 silver coins from the Crimean Khanate, probably hidden during Crimean Tatar raids, in a ravine near the village of Flora in Odesa region.
A fire broke out in a one-room apartment in Mykhailivska-Rubezhivka, Kyiv region, evacuating 13 people, including 5 children, and poisoning two people with carbon monoxide.
According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, in 2023, law enforcement officers seized about 5,500 firearms and 2 million rounds of ammunition from citizens.
SBI serves notice of suspicion of desertion to servicemen involved in shooting of police officers in Vinnytsia region.
Due to the record high air temperature this year, lilacs bloomed unprecedentedly early in parks and streets of many Kyiv districts, indicating an unusually early spring in the capital.
The Kyiv authorities have suspended the auction for the lease of Zhytniy Market, listening to public concerns, and will work with residents to develop updated terms and conditions for a potential investor that will preserve the market's functionality and revitalize it.
A 16-year-old boy provoked a fight with a group of young people in Kyiv, beat a boyfriend and stabbed an 18-year-old girl in the stomach, for which he faces up to 8 years in prison.
In the capital of Ukraine, law enforcement agencies detained criminals who were allegedly carrying drug-like substances.
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv causes fires, damages buildings and injures 12 people, including a child.
Eight people were injured in a nighttime rocket attack on Kyiv, which set fires in residential and non-residential buildings in several districts of the city.
The deputy director of the Engineering Center will be tried for embezzlement of UAH 1. 4 million during the reconstruction of stairs and sidewalks in the Podil district of Kyiv.
A 52-year-old drunken man threatened to commit suicide and blow himself up with a grenade he found in the forest, and now faces up to 7 years in prison for illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.
In Odesa region, the body of a soldier was found in the street, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death as a possible premeditated murder.
In Kyiv, police returned a 3-year-old boy to his mother after he ran out of a coffee shop and was found by passersby who notified the authorities.
In Kyiv's Podil district, warehouses caught fire, causing smoke and potential air quality problems, so residents were advised to close their windows and limit their time outside.