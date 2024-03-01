Three-year-old boy found who got lost in the capital

In Kyiv, the police returned to the mother her young son, who ran out of a coffee shop and fled.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, a distraught mother reported to the special line 102 that her three-year-old son had run out of a cafe in the Podil district and fled in an unknown direction.

After that, all the patrol units of the Podil district and the juvenile prevention sector were focused on finding the kid.

Soon the little boy was found and returned to his mother.

It turned out that passers-by had spotted the child on the street and informed the police.

