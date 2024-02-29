The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in an abandoned building in a village in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, a local found the body of a 15-year-old boy in an abandoned building. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, according to UNN.

In the village of Rudnia, Kyiv region, on February 27, a local resident found the body of a 15-year-old boy in an abandoned building.

Law enforcement officers established that the deceased was a native of Sumy region.

According to preliminary information, no injuries were found on the boy's body. The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the static cause of death.

The police have now initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, labeled "suicide".

