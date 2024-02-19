Police expose fraudsters who cheated money under the guise of helping children with disabilities

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98401 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110466 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252920 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174701 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227244 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 32077 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28785 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35703 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29149 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26042 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213171 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225524 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98421 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69743 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76241 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113419 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114293 views
Police expose fraudsters who cheated money under the guise of helping children with disabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20719 views

The police exposed a fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of more than UAH 12 million under the guise of helping children with disabilities.

Fraudsters who cheated citizens out of more than UAH 12 million for allegedly helping children with disabilities have been served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

To carry out the crime, the fraudsters opened three fraudulent call centers in Zhytomyr, employing more than 40 operators. Each of them had its own legend: some posed as volunteers and lured money under the pretext of helping children with disabilities, while others were helping orphanages and low-income families. In this way, they managed to swindle more than UAH 12 million,

- the statement said.

Details

The operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department identified the organizer of the fraud - a 37-year-old resident of Kyiv, who involved and clearly distributed roles in the criminal organization among six residents of Zhytomyr, including her own sister.

For example, to cash out the illegally obtained funds, the accomplices used fictitious individual entrepreneurs who provided legal and consulting "services" and limited liability companies that sold construction materials and other goods or services that had nothing to do with charitable foundations.

To gain the trust of potential benefactors, the fraudsters used stories and photos of real sick children and low-income individuals. For example, taking advantage of the difficult financial situation of a mother of two children with disabilities, the fraudsters raised more than UAH 400,000 for the children's rehabilitation, but only transferred 20,000 to the family. The rest they pocketed for themselves,

- law enforcement officials said.

The National Police conducted 35 authorized searches in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, during which investigators seized mobile terminals, computer equipment, seals of charitable foundations and other tools and means of committing crimes.

Addendum

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, seven defendants were served a notice of suspicion of fraud committed on a large scale by an organized group (Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court has filed a motion to impose on the defendants a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. They face up to twelve years in prison.

Recall

A group of fraudsters who defrauded more than 100 victims of 400 thousand hryvnias through Telegram channels will be tried in Kyiv .

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
zhytomyrZhytomyr
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising