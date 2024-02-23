Warehouses are on fire in Podil district of Kyiv: Kyiv residents are advised to close windows and avoid walking

Warehouses are on fire in the Podil district of the capital. Kyiv residents are advised to temporarily close their windows and limit their stay outside. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Warehouses are on fire in the Podil district. All emergency services are working at the scene. Localized air quality deterioration may be observed due to the fire - the KCSA summarized.

If you are in areas of smoke, residents of the capital are advised to stay away from the city until the air situation improves:

- close the windows;

- limit the time spent outside;

- drink plenty of water;

- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Recall

Recently, a fire broke out in the Podil district of Kyiv on the territory of a boiler house. Rescuers extinguished the fire and rescued a man who was diagnosed with burns on his face and upper limb.

