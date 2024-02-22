Kyiv administration warns of rising water levels, but no flooding is expected in the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the discharge of water from the Kyiv Reservoir, the Kyiv City Military Administration warned of possible sharp fluctuations in the Dnipro River level in the capital as it reaches the initial flood marks, but no extreme flooding is expected.
As a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, there is a possibility of sharp fluctuations in water levels in the Dnipro River.
This is the warning of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.
On February 22-27, as a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, sharp fluctuations in water levels are possible on the Dnipro River in Kyiv, with short-term reaching of the initial flooding levels of floodplains (Hazard Level I - yellow)
According to official information, no emergency flooding is expected in Kyiv.
But in the event of potential emergencies, the city's governing bodies and civil defense forces are ready to prevent and respond to the consequences.
Relevant plans and developments have been developed in advance.
