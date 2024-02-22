Kyiv administration warns of rising water levels, but no flooding is expected in the capital

As a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, there is a possibility of sharp fluctuations in water levels in the Dnipro River.

This is the warning of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

On February 22-27, as a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, sharp fluctuations in water levels are possible on the Dnipro River in Kyiv, with short-term reaching of the initial flooding levels of floodplains (Hazard Level I - yellow) , the agency informs.

According to official information, no emergency flooding is expected in Kyiv.

But in the event of potential emergencies, the city's governing bodies and civil defense forces are ready to prevent and respond to the consequences.

Relevant plans and developments have been developed in advance.

