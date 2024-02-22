$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kyiv administration warns of rising water levels, but no flooding is expected in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39214 views

Due to the discharge of water from the Kyiv Reservoir, the Kyiv City Military Administration warned of possible sharp fluctuations in the Dnipro River level in the capital as it reaches the initial flood marks, but no extreme flooding is expected.

As a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, there is a possibility of sharp fluctuations in water levels in the Dnipro River.

This is the warning of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

On February 22-27, as a result of water discharges from the Kyiv Reservoir, sharp fluctuations in water levels are possible on the Dnipro River in Kyiv, with short-term reaching of the initial flooding levels of floodplains (Hazard Level I - yellow)

 , the agency informs.

According to official information, no emergency flooding is expected in Kyiv.

But in the event of potential emergencies, the city's governing bodies and civil defense forces are ready to prevent and respond to the consequences.

Relevant plans and developments have been developed in advance.

Recall

Ukrainian rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued two catswho were in a dangerous situation.

Authorities will fully restore residential buildings in Kyiv that were severely damaged by Russian rocket fire on February 7.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro
Kyiv
