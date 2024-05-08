Pravdy Avenue renamed in honor of the European Union in Kyiv

On Wednesday, May 8, the Kyiv City Council supported the renaming of Pravdy Avenue in the Podil district of the capital in honor of the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the city council.

Details

This decision was made today, May 08, at the plenary meeting of the III session of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation by 62 deputies - the department summarized.

According to Volodymyr Bondarenko, Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, familiar place names from the Soviet Union always have a hostile ideological meaning that has been influencing our consciousness for decades.

Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital

Pravda Avenue was named after the central organ of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the Pravda newspaper. During the war, the Kyiv City Council decided to decolonize the avenue. The name was proposed in honor of the economic and political union that unites 27 member states located in Europe. The European Union is a long-standing and reliable geopolitical, economic, and, more recently, military partner of Ukraine - emphasized Bondarenko.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council renamed 10 objects of the city's railroad transport, including one railway station, eight railway platforms, and a railway bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers.