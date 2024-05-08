Pravdy Avenue renamed in honor of the European Union in Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pravdy Avenue renamed in honor of the European Union in Kyiv

Pravdy Avenue renamed in honor of the European Union in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Kyiv City Council renamed Pravdy Avenue in the Podil district to European Union Avenue in honor of Ukraine's geopolitical, economic, and military partner, the European Union.

On Wednesday, May 8, the Kyiv City Council supported the renaming of Pravdy Avenue in the Podil district of the capital in honor of the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the city council. 

Details

This decision was made today, May 08, at the plenary meeting of the III session of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation by 62 deputies

- the department summarized. 

According to Volodymyr Bondarenko, Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, familiar place names from the Soviet Union always have a hostile ideological meaning that has been influencing our consciousness for decades.

Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital 08.02.24, 19:17 • 43224 views

Pravda Avenue was named after the central organ of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the Pravda newspaper. During the war, the Kyiv City Council decided to decolonize the avenue. The name was proposed in honor of the economic and political union that unites 27 member states located in Europe. The European Union is a long-standing and reliable geopolitical, economic, and, more recently, military partner of Ukraine

- emphasized Bondarenko.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council renamed 10 objects of the city's railroad transport, including one railway station, eight railway platforms, and a railway bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
podilDivision
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising