Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69500 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117679 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122585 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100326 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63759 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35557 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32222 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45579 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222885 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117682 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100334 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100769 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117265 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117910 views
Actual
Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital

Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43223 views

The Kyiv City Council supported the renaming of ten more city objects as part of the de-Russification and decommunization of the capital.

As part of de-Russification and decommunization, the Kyiv City Council has supported the renaming of ten more city facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the KCSA.

Details

According to Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko, changing the names of city objects helps to ensure that place names associated with the history of our country appear on the map of Kyiv.

For example, a number of city facilities have been renamed and renamed in the capital.

Solomensky district:

- Povitroflotskyi Avenue - Air Force Avenue;

- Bilhorodska Street - Vasyl Ovsiienko Street.

Desnianskyi district:

- Mykola Mateyuk Street - Vasyl Ivanis Street.

Sviatoshynskyi district:

- Bulgakov Street - Vakhtang Kikabidze Street;

- O. Blok Library - Hnat Yura Library.

Podil district:

- Yablochkov Lane - Kompaniysky Lane;

- An unnamed park at 17, 19, 21 Borychiv Tik Street was named after Golda Meir.

Darnytskyi district:

- Chernihivska Street - Brothers Chibineev Street.

Pechersk district:

- Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street - Bessarabskyi Proezd.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

- an unnamed park on Zhylianska Street is named after Lydia Honcharenko

Recall

The Kyiv City Council has renamed 10 objects of the city's railroad transport, including one railway station, eight railway platforms, and a railway bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers.

Soviet monument "Tarashchanets" dismantled in Kyiv 16.12.23, 14:13 • 58208 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
dniproDnipro
podilDivision
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising