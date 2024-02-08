Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital

As part of de-Russification and decommunization, the Kyiv City Council has supported the renaming of ten more city facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the KCSA.

Details

According to Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko, changing the names of city objects helps to ensure that place names associated with the history of our country appear on the map of Kyiv.

For example, a number of city facilities have been renamed and renamed in the capital.

Solomensky district:

- Povitroflotskyi Avenue - Air Force Avenue;

- Bilhorodska Street - Vasyl Ovsiienko Street.

Desnianskyi district:

- Mykola Mateyuk Street - Vasyl Ivanis Street.

Sviatoshynskyi district:

- Bulgakov Street - Vakhtang Kikabidze Street;

- O. Blok Library - Hnat Yura Library.

Podil district:

- Yablochkov Lane - Kompaniysky Lane;

- An unnamed park at 17, 19, 21 Borychiv Tik Street was named after Golda Meir.

Darnytskyi district:

- Chernihivska Street - Brothers Chibineev Street.

Pechersk district:

- Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street - Bessarabskyi Proezd.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

- an unnamed park on Zhylianska Street is named after Lydia Honcharenko

Recall

The Kyiv City Council has renamed 10 objects of the city's railroad transport, including one railway station, eight railway platforms, and a railway bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers.

