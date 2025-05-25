America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

Rescuers and relevant services continue to assist Ukrainians in more than 30 cities and villages affected by the night enemy attack by Russian troops. Unfortunately, there are deaths, including children. Without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this cruelty will not be stopped.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports UNN.

Today, rescuers worked in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages after a massive Russian strike. Wherever needed, work is ongoing - our services are on the ground, providing assistance and supporting people. Thank you. The Russians launched almost 300 ударних drones this night, most of them "Shaheds". Another almost 70 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles - noted the President.

He emphasized that the targets of the Russians were Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr region, Khmelnytsky region, Ternopil region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Odesa region, Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region and Cherkasy region.

Zelenskyy noted that these were deliberate strikes on peaceful cities, resulting in deaths, including children.

Every such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world can go on a weekend, but the war continues, despite weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin - emphasized the President.

He noted that without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this cruelty will not be stopped. According to Zelenskyy, sanctions and the determination of the United States, Europe and all countries in the world that want peace can help.

The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy. It is possible to stop the war, but only thanks to the necessary force of pressure on Russia. Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war - he emphasized.

After the night Russian attack, which claimed the lives of civilians and children, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak called on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

