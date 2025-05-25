America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 75682 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 57029 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77377 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 130180 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 106861 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74970 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 83330 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69750 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53878 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53413 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
75%
748mm
Popular news

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 20347 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 11:49 PM • 47174 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

May 25, 12:00 AM • 22952 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

May 25, 12:12 AM • 19238 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

May 25, 01:50 AM • 24593 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77377 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 130180 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 196851 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 289969 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 371293 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 75682 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 23247 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 23586 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 30071 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 35634 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the night attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities led to the death of civilians, including children. He called on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

Rescuers and relevant services continue to assist Ukrainians in more than 30 cities and villages affected by the night enemy attack by Russian troops. Unfortunately, there are deaths, including children. Without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this cruelty will not be stopped.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports UNN.

Today, rescuers worked in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages after a massive Russian strike. Wherever needed, work is ongoing - our services are on the ground, providing assistance and supporting people. Thank you. The Russians launched almost 300 ударних drones this night, most of them "Shaheds". Another almost 70 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles

- noted the President. 

He emphasized that the targets of the Russians were Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr region, Khmelnytsky region, Ternopil region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Odesa region, Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region and Cherkasy region.

Zelenskyy noted that these were deliberate strikes on peaceful cities, resulting in deaths, including children.

Every such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world can go on a weekend, but the war continues, despite weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin

- emphasized the President. 

He noted that without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this cruelty will not be stopped. According to Zelenskyy, sanctions and the determination of the United States, Europe and all countries in the world that want peace can help.

The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy. It is possible to stop the war, but only thanks to the necessary force of pressure on Russia. Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war

- he emphasized. 

Let us remind you

After the night Russian attack, which claimed the lives of civilians and children, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak called on the world to increase pressure on Russia.  

Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack25.05.25, 10:38 • 402 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Andriy Yermak
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,670.90
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,492.21