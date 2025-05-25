Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack

After the night Russian attack that killed civilians and children, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to stop the killings, UNN writes with reference to the posts of officials.

Details

At night, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. The shelling lasted all night, causing destruction and casualties among civilians.

According to Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, the attacks once again underscore the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for genuine peace efforts. He also called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to agree to this and stop the killings.

Russia launched drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities and communities, causing deaths and injuries, including at least three children. As the whole world calls for an end to the killing, Putin gives orders for more strikes, attacks, and killings of children. This once again underscores the need for a complete, unconditional and sustainable ceasefire as a prerequisite for any genuine peace efforts. The world must increase pressure on Russia to force it to agree to this and stop the killing. - said the Foreign Minister. Head of the Office of the President

Andriy Yermak stressed that without proper pressure on Moscow, Russian attacks will only increase.

The Russian army killed children and civilians with missiles and drones tonight. Instead of a ceasefire - killings. Without pressure on Moscow, we get the death of our people, and this needs to be understood. The current pressure is not enough, Russia is slowing down all processes related to ending the war in order to kill. We have long been ready to cease fire, but Russia is doing everything to further destroy people. - he emphasized.

Yermak added that without pressure, Russia and its allies will only increase their forces for such killings in Western countries.

Moscow will fight as long as it has the ability to produce weapons - he added.

Let us remind

that today's attack was the most powerful in recent weeks and once again proved that the world community must take decisive measures to stop the aggressor. 45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: The Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons.