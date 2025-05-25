Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 75688 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 57039 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77380 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 130183 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 106863 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74971 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 83331 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69750 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53878 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53413 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
75%
748mm
Popular news

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 20347 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 11:49 PM • 47174 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

May 25, 12:00 AM • 22952 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

May 25, 12:12 AM • 19238 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

May 25, 01:50 AM • 24593 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77382 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 130185 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 196852 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 289971 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 371296 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 75688 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 23249 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 23587 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 30072 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 35635 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

After the night attack by the Russian Federation, which killed children, Sybiga and Yermak called on the world to increase pressure on Moscow. They emphasized that without this pressure, Russian attacks will only increase.

Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack

After the night Russian attack that killed civilians and children, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to stop the killings, UNN writes with reference to the posts of officials.

Details

At night, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. The shelling lasted all night, causing destruction and casualties among civilians.

According to Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, the attacks once again underscore the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for genuine peace efforts. He also called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to agree to this and stop the killings.

Russia launched drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities and communities, causing deaths and injuries, including at least three children. As the whole world calls for an end to the killing, Putin gives orders for more strikes, attacks, and killings of children. This once again underscores the need for a complete, unconditional and sustainable ceasefire as a prerequisite for any genuine peace efforts. The world must increase pressure on Russia to force it to agree to this and stop the killing.

- said the Foreign Minister. Head of the Office of the President

Andriy Yermak stressed that without proper pressure on Moscow, Russian attacks will only increase.

The Russian army killed children and civilians with missiles and drones tonight. Instead of a ceasefire - killings. Without pressure on Moscow, we get the death of our people, and this needs to be understood. The current pressure is not enough, Russia is slowing down all processes related to ending the war in order to kill. We have long been ready to cease fire, but Russia is doing everything to further destroy people.

- he emphasized.

Yermak added that without pressure, Russia and its allies will only increase their forces for such killings in Western countries.

Moscow will fight as long as it has the ability to produce weapons

- he added.

Let us remind

that today's attack was the most powerful in recent weeks and once again proved that the world community must take decisive measures to stop the aggressor. 45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: The Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,670.90
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,492.21