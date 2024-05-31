In the Svyatoshinsky District of the capital, the Square was named after the heroes of the OUN

In the Svyatoshinsky District of the capital, an unnamed Green Zone located at the intersection of Akademika Palladina and Beresteysky avenues and Orest Vaskul Street was named after the OUN Heroes ' Square. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 64 deputies of the Kiev City Council voted for the relevant decision.

According to Deputy Mayor - Secretary of the Kiev City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko, the new name of the Square was chosen based on the results of public discussion and voting in the application "Kiev digital".

We perpetuate on the city map outstanding historical events and people who fought for Ukraine at different times. Now we have a square of Heroes of the OUN. This decision will help to honor the memory of members of the Underground Organization of Ukrainian nationalists during World War II and participants of the Russian-Ukrainian War - soldiers of the OUN Battalion, which has been protecting Ukraine from invaders since 2014. The green zone now has a symbolic meaning, as its name embodies national pride and identity, as well as support for the idea of Ukrainian identity and sovereignty., - said Vladimir Bondarenko.

Recall

The Kyiv City Council renamed Pravdy Avenue in Podilsky district to European Union Avenue in honor of Ukraine's geopolitical, economic and military partner, the European Union.