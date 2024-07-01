Kyiv resident shoots neighbor's dog brought from ATO zone: he will go to trial
A 51-year-old Kyiv resident will be tried for shooting and killing his neighbor's Belgian shepherd dog, Chip, who was brought back from the ATO zone.
In Kyiv, a man will be tried for shooting a neighbor's Belgian shepherd dog, which resulted in the dog's death, which was brought from the ATO zone in 2016, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.
Details
"An indictment against a 51-year-old resident of Kyiv on charges of cruelty to animals, which led to its death (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
According to the investigation, in April 2024, the accused, while staying at lunchtime in a private house in the Podil district, made three aimed shots at a neighbor's Belgian Shepherd dog. The animal died.
According to the prosecutor's office, the dog, nicknamed "Chip," was brought from the ATO zone in 2016, and for many years he guarded his family's home. "The neighbor did not like the dog barking at him all the time," the prosecutor's office said.
During the pre-trial investigation, the place where the accused was at the time of the shooting and the weapon used to kill the animal, namely a 4 mm revolver, equipped with Flaubert cartridges, were established.
The sanction of the article provides for up to 3 years in prison.
