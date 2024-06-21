In Kharkiv region, suspicion was reported to a man who strangled two kittens

A resident of Kharkiv region is suspected of animal cruelty, who strangled two of his own 10-month-old kittens. This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

A 28-year-old man from the village of Gavrilovka, Chuguevsky district, Kharkiv region, was informed of suspicion of animal cruelty committed in an active way (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigators found that on May 20 of this year, on the territory of his own household, a man killed two of his kittens, who were 10 months old.

He strangled the animals with metal wire, and then put them in a bag, which his friend later threw in the trash.

The attacker faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years. The investigation continues.

Recall

Since 2021, the law on countering cruelty to Animals has been in force in Ukraine. The document , which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, introduces new rules for walking and keeping animals, as well as caring for them.

