NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kharkiv region, suspicion was reported to a man who strangled two kittens

A 28-year-old man from the Kharkiv region strangled two of his 10-month-old kittens with metal wire, and he faces from 5 to 8 years in prison for animal cruelty.

In Kharkiv region, suspicion was reported to a man who strangled two kittens

A resident of Kharkiv region is suspected of animal cruelty, who strangled two of his own 10-month-old kittens. This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

A 28-year-old man from the village of Gavrilovka, Chuguevsky district, Kharkiv region, was informed of suspicion of  animal cruelty committed in an active way (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigators found that on May 20 of this year, on the territory of his own household, a man killed two of his kittens, who were 10 months old.

He strangled the animals with metal wire, and then put them in a bag, which his friend later threw in the trash.

The attacker faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years. The investigation continues.

Recall

Since 2021, the law on countering cruelty to Animals has been in force in Ukraine. The document , which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, introduces new rules for walking and keeping animals, as well as caring for them.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
