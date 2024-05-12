Chernihiv: man shoots dog with a traumatic pistol, faces up to three years in prison

Police in Chernihiv region are investigating animal cruelty. A 50-year-old man was detained for shooting a dog in a parking lot. This is reported by the Police of Chernihiv region, reports UNN.

Details

Police in Chernihiv region are investigating a case of animal cruelty that occurred in a parking lot in Chernihiv. The attacker, a 50-year-old man, was detained after he shot a dog with a traumatic pistol. Police seized the weapon and ammunition from him.

The incident occurred on May 10 in the morning, when the police received a report from a parking lot security guard. According to the information, the attacker fired several shots in the direction of a dog that was in the parking lot.

The police promptly arrived at the scene and identified the offender. The man confessed to the crime and was detained. The dog, which was injured, was taken to a veterinary clinic where it is receiving the necessary medical care.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the cruelty to animals under Article 299 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, the perpetrator faces up to three years in prison.

Every life is important: In Kyiv, cops rescue a dog from the rubble, the dog is already in the family