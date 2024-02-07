Every life is important: In Kyiv, cops rescue a dog from the rubble, the dog is already in the family

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where law enforcement officers were recording the aftermath of an enemy attack today, a dog was found in one of the houses damaged by Russians. The Chihuahua was unblocked from the apartment damaged by the Russians and handed over to volunteers. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports .

Another life saved. Kyiv police managed to rescue a dog that was trapped in a destroyed apartment in a damaged building in the Holosiivskyi district. During the inspection of one of the apartments in the high-rise building, law enforcement officers found a Chihuahua dog. - the police reported

Details

The police noted that although the furry animal was not injured, it was trembling from the experience.

Later, the police reported that the dog had already been handed over to its owners.