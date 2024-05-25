Air quality may deteriorate in Kyiv: in which districts and what to do

Air quality may deteriorate in some areas of Kyiv due to a fire in the region. This was reported by KCSA and advised to keep the windows closed, UNN reports.

Due to the fire in Vyshhorod district, if the wind direction changes, air quality may deteriorate in some areas of Kyiv. In particular, smoke is possible in Obolon and Podil districts - the statement said.

Experts advise to follow the tips in case of smoke:

- Limit outdoor activities. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks;

- Keep windows closed. If windows are open, cover with a moistened cloth and change it periodically;

- If possible, turn on air conditioning and air purification;

- Conduct wet cleaning, put containers with water to increase air humidity;

- Increase fluid intake to 2-3 liters per day for adults.

