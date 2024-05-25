A large-scale forest fire broke out near Kyiv: columns of smoke are rising into the sky

Forest and grass are burning outside Vyshhorod, near Kyiv. The cause is still unknown. Telegram channels report a huge column of smoke rising above the forest, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a serious fire outside Vyshhorod. It is reported that the forest and grass are burning. The causes are still unknown," Telegram channels write.

It is also reported that a giant column of smoke rising above the forest is visible in several districts of the capital.