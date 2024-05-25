A large-scale forest fire broke out near Kyiv: columns of smoke are rising into the sky
Kyiv • UNN
Near Vyshhorod near Kyiv, forest and grass are burning, causing a giant column of smoke that is visible from the capital, although its cause is still unknown.
Details
"There is a serious fire outside Vyshhorod. It is reported that the forest and grass are burning. The causes are still unknown," Telegram channels write.
It is also reported that a giant column of smoke rising above the forest is visible in several districts of the capital.