Police investigate death of serviceman in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 26684 views

In Odesa region, the body of a soldier was found in the street, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death as a possible premeditated murder.

Police investigate death of serviceman in Odesa region

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a soldier whose body was found by passers-by on the street in Odesa region. UNN reports this with reference to the police in Odesa region.

Details

Podil police are investigating the circumstances of the soldier's death. His body was found today, March 8, at about seven o'clock in the morning by passers-by on Shevchenko Avenue in the district center

- the statement said.

It is noted that the incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It is also reported that the investigative team of the territorial police unit, employees of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office, and other operational services are working at the scene.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established, and operational and investigative measures are being taken to identify a person who may be involved in the criminal offense

- the police inform.

Context

Earlier it was reported that a dead man in a military uniform was found in Odesa region on the street .

