In Kyiv two men attacked a gas station worker at night after refusing to sell alcohol - police

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
In Kyiv two men attacked a gas station worker at night after refusing to sell alcohol - police

In Kyiv two men attacked a gas station worker at night after refusing to sell alcohol - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14914 views

In the Podil district of Kyiv, two young men beat a gas station employee after he refused to sell them alcohol at night. The attackers are 21 and 24 years old and face up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.

An employee of a gas station in Kyiv's Podil district was attacked at night after refusing to sell alcohol, and two men were notified of suspicion, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

The offenders, aged 21 and 24, came to a gas station store at night and demanded that an employee sell them alcohol. When the latter refused, the offenders went outside and during a sudden conflict attacked another employee, beat him and smashed his cell phone

- the police said.

Details

The incident took place last weekend in the Podil district of Kyiv. According to the report, at about 2 a.m., two young men came to the gas station store and demanded that the employee sell them alcohol. The woman refused them, and the latter started a conflict and went outside, where they saw another employee, a 45-year-old man.

"The defendants attacked the victim and began kicking him and hitting him with a metal stick, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground. During the fall, his cell phone fell out of the gas station attendant's pocket, which the attackers broke with their foot and threw at the victim. As a result of the beating, the man suffered a closed head injury and a concussion," the police said.

The police, as indicated, tracked down the attackers and brought them to the police department.

"The offenders were two local residents aged 21 and 24," the police said.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of public order on the grounds of manifest disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity, committed by a group of persons, using an object prepared in advance to inflict bodily harm. The men face up to seven years in prison.

Murder of a man at a gas station: the shooter cannot explain his motives, probably under the influence of unknown drugs18.09.24, 21:14 • 24256 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

