Murder of a man at a gas station: the shooter cannot explain his motives, probably under the influence of unknown drugs

Law enforcement officers have established the details of the murder of a man at a gas station in the capital. According to the investigation, the suspect approached the 65-year-old man with a shotgun and, after a short dialogue, fired a fatal shot into the car owner's head. The man could not explain the motives for his actions, as he was probably under the influence of unknown drugs. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

"On September 18, in the morning, at a gas station on the Ring Road, the suspect with a Derya Carina X-Celerate CRX 201 smoothbore shotgun approached a 65-year-old man who was about to get into his own Honda Accord. After a short dialogue, he made a fatal shot to the head of the car owner, after which he took the car keys, a bag with personal belongings, got behind the wheel and left the crime scene. The man parked the car near the garage, which was in his use, where his car was also parked. The man cannot explain the motives for his actions, as he is probably under the influence of unknown drugs," the prosecutor's office said.

It is also noted that during the search of the suspect's home, an F-1 grenade body and fuse were seized, as well as documents on his inability to serve in the military for health reasons with exclusion from military registration," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Law enforcers are establishing the motives of the man detained in connection with the murder of a man at a gas station in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

The suspect, who killed a pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv on September 18, will soon be given a pre-trial restraint.