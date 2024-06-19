$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9804 views

Almost 50% of pedestrian approaches in Kyiv do not even come close to meeting the requirements of inclusiveness - Shulyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101541 views

Almost half of the pedestrian approaches in Kyiv do not meet the requirements of inclusiveness, making it difficult for people with disabilities and people with limited mobility to move around and integrate into public life, according to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Urban Development.

Almost 50% of pedestrian approaches in Kyiv do not even come close to meeting the requirements of inclusiveness - Shulyak

The issue of inclusive urban infrastructure continues to be a hot topic. The lack of a barrier-free environment negatively affects people with disabilities and people with limited mobility, making it difficult for them to move around and integrate into public life. In the capital, almost half of the pedestrian approaches do not meet the requirements of inclusiveness. This was stated by Olena Shulyak, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, head of the Servant of the People party, in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

When it comes to barrier-free transportation, the statistics are rather sad. Let's take the Kyiv region, for example. Almost 50% of Kyiv's pedestrian approaches do not even come close to meeting the requirements of inclusiveness. We're talking about Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts in particular

- Shulyak says.

According to her, only 25% of pedestrian approaches, namely 488, fully meet modern inclusivity requirements, having a regulatory lowering and tactile tiles. Another 27%, or 597 approaches, are partially accessible and need to be addressed. The remaining 48%, or 923 approaches, do not meet the requirements at all.

"Despite the relatively higher number of standardized pedestrian crossings in Shevchenkivskyi district than in other districts, outside of streets undergoing major repairs, their accessibility is very spotty. And within a kilometer of the Ukrainian Society for the Blind in Podil, only one pedestrian crossing is equipped with tactile tiles. At the same time, 60% of the crosswalks in Holosiivskyi district do not fully meet the requirements. There are chaotic quality drops, and only 12% of them are fully inclusive," she emphasized.

The MP argues that today there is a lot of talk about barrier-free access, inclusion, etc., but in practice, the statistics are quite sad.

"We need to revise all the rules by which the city should develop. Unfortunately, in Kyiv, it remains only talk about barrier-free accessibility at various conferences, but the city itself does nothing," Shulyak added.

Recall

Ukraine is now building its social policy on the premise that people need not only benefits, but also services, services and support in various difficult life situations.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyKyiv
