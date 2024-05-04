ukenru
Treasure trove of silver coins from the Crimean Khanate found in Odesa region

Treasure trove of silver coins from the Crimean Khanate found in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45502 views

Historian Serhiy Zhosan discovered a "Florentine treasure" of 140 silver coins from the Crimean Khanate, probably hidden during Crimean Tatar raids, in a ravine near the village of Flora in Odesa region.

In the Podil district of Odesa region, historian Serhiy Zhosan discovered the Flora Treasure, a collection of 140 silver coins from the Crimean Khanate era. The discovery, made on April 22 in a ravine near the village of Flora, indicates that the treasure may have been hidden during the raids of the Crimean Tatars. This was written by the NGO "Local Historians of Odesa Region" on its page, UNN reports.

Details

In Podilskyi district of Odesa region, historian Serhii Zhosan, a member of the Odesa Regional Ethnographers NGO, found a collection of silver coins from the Crimean Khanate known as the Flora Treasure. It happened on April 22 in a ravine near the village of Flora, which belongs to the Oknya village council in the united territorial community.

The hoard includes 140 silver coins known as akche, which were made in Crimea in the 1480s during the reign of Khan Mengli Giray I.

Most likely, the treasure was hidden during the Podillia raids of the Crimean Tatars. The treasure was in a pot, at a depth of 40 cm. The top was covered with a natural limestone tile of square shape, approximately 20x20x5 cm. The ravine where the treasure was found flows into the Yahorlyk River

- said Serhiy Zhosan.

Currently, the find is undergoing research and description, after which it is planned to be transferred to the Podil City Museum of Local Lore in Odesa Oblast.

Recall

The Netherlands returned eight illegally exported archaeological artifacts, including spearheads and arrowheads dating from Roman times to the Middle Ages, to the Ukrainian Embassy in the Netherlands.

06.11.23, 01:03 • 286791 view

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising