Treasure trove of silver coins from the Crimean Khanate found in Odesa region

In the Podil district of Odesa region, historian Serhiy Zhosan discovered the Flora Treasure, a collection of 140 silver coins from the Crimean Khanate era. The discovery, made on April 22 in a ravine near the village of Flora, indicates that the treasure may have been hidden during the raids of the Crimean Tatars. This was written by the NGO "Local Historians of Odesa Region" on its page, UNN reports.

In Podilskyi district of Odesa region, historian Serhii Zhosan, a member of the Odesa Regional Ethnographers NGO, found a collection of silver coins from the Crimean Khanate known as the Flora Treasure. It happened on April 22 in a ravine near the village of Flora, which belongs to the Oknya village council in the united territorial community.

The hoard includes 140 silver coins known as akche, which were made in Crimea in the 1480s during the reign of Khan Mengli Giray I.

Most likely, the treasure was hidden during the Podillia raids of the Crimean Tatars. The treasure was in a pot, at a depth of 40 cm. The top was covered with a natural limestone tile of square shape, approximately 20x20x5 cm. The ravine where the treasure was found flows into the Yahorlyk River - said Serhiy Zhosan.

Currently, the find is undergoing research and description, after which it is planned to be transferred to the Podil City Museum of Local Lore in Odesa Oblast.

