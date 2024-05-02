A fire broke out in a residential building in Kyiv region: two people were injured

A fire broke out in a one-room apartment in a residential building in the village of Mykhailivska-Rubezhivka, Kyiv region, and rescuers evacuated 13 people, including 5 children. Two people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Reportedly, in the village of Mykhailivska-Rubezhivka, a fire broke out in a one-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a residential building.

Due to heavy smoke and danger to the residents, rescuers evacuated 13 people, including 5 children, using a stairwell and a ladder.

Two of the victims were diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning and were handed over to doctors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

