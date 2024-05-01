Woman killed in fire in Chernihiv region: child injured

Last night, a two-apartment residential building caught fire in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. The mother died in the fire, and the child was hospitalized with burns. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

While localizing the fire, firefighters rescued a 5-year-old boy, and the child was hospitalized with burns, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the 27-year-old mother of the baby died.

Recall

