Losses of more than one million hryvnias on seed supplies: deputy director of Ukrlichtravy branch to be tried

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75122 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105897 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148828 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249558 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173922 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165201 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45246 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40213 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34182 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58621 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52686 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225465 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224230 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58621 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112738 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
Losses of more than one million hryvnias on seed supplies: deputy director of Ukrlichtravy branch to be tried

Losses of more than one million hryvnias on seed supplies: deputy director of Ukrlichtravy branch to be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14340 views

A former deputy director of a branch of the state enterprise Ukrzaliznytsia will be tried for embezzling more than UAH 1.2 million from the state budget by abusing his position and overcharging a private company for corn seeds.

 The deputy director of the branch of the State Enterprise "Ukrliktravy" will be tried on the fact of embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office, which caused more than a million hryvnias of damage to the state budget. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that in October 2022, a state-owned enterprise and a private entity entered into agreements for the supply of agricultural products and subsequently additional agreements to them.

In his turn, the defendant, acting in concert with a group of people, ensured that a private enterprise entered into contracts for the supply of corn seeds at almost twice the price.

According to the conclusions of forensic examinations, the understatement of the cost of products caused damage to the state budget in the amount of over UAH 1.2 million. The Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv submitted to the court an indictment against the former deputy director of one of the branches of the State Enterprise "Ukrlaktravy" on the fact of embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law and in especially large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

Kyiv region to try military unit financier who transferred UAH 20 million to his wife11.04.24, 15:21 • 20905 views

Addendum

According to the agency, the indictment against the former deputy director of the state-owned enterprise's branch has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The prosecutor also filed a claim for damages in the interests of the state. In addition, the department said that the investigation against another accomplice in the crime is ongoing, the latter is hiding abroad.

It should be noted that earlier an indictment against the former director of the branch of the said state-owned enterprise was sent to the court, which has already been considered by the court and a guilty verdict was delivered

- summarized the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office. 

Recall

In Kyiv, the deputy director of the Engineering Center will be tried on charges of embezzling UAH 1.4 million in budget funds during the reconstruction of stairs and pavement in Podil. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
podilDivision
kyivKyiv

