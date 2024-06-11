In the Kiev region, emergency blackouts are recorded due to bad weather

In the Kiev region, as of 9 am, there were emergency blackouts due to thunderstorms, the press service of DTEK reported, Reports UNN.

Friends, due to the new thunderstorm front, which continues in the Kiev region since the morning of June 11, emergency outages are recorded in 10 kV networks. Our specialists are already eliminating the consequences of bad weather - DTEK said in a statement.

As of 9 AM, 15 high-voltage overhead lines were disconnected and 254 transformer substations in Buchansky, Obukhov, Brovarsky and Vyshgorod districts of the region were de-energized.

The power engineers plan to complete emergency recovery work and return electricity to all homes by the end of the day today, if there are no new accidents due to bad weather.

According to weather forecasts, hail, heavy rain and squalls with winds of up to 20 M/S are expected during the day on June 11. DTEK urged to be careful, not to neglect safety rules and not to approach power lines.

According to Ukrenergo, on June 11 hourly blackout schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 19:00.