Detainee detained for shooting with assault rifle in a store in Kyiv region is served suspicion notice

A detainee was served with a notice of suspicion for randomly shooting with an assault rifle in a store and wounding two people in Kyiv region, the regional police department said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The man was served a notice of suspicion over hooliganism committed with weapons (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect faces imprisonment for up to seven years," the police said.

Context

On September 22, around 2 p.m., police received a report that an unknown person had entered a store in Obukhiv district and started shooting randomly, wounding the store clerk and the owner.

The police promptly detained the previously convicted offender.

