Are rapists being mobilized? The Ministry of Defense will inspect the Obukhiv Military Training Center amid another scandal
Kyiv • UNN
The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct an inspection of the Obukhiv Military Training Center due to the scandal with the mobilization of rape suspects. If any signs of a crime are found, the materials will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Due to the scandal with the mobilization of young men who are suspected in the rape of a 14-year-old girl, the Defense Ministry is sending the Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry to inspect the Obukhiv Training Center and JV, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.
"In order to fully and objectively clarify the circumstances of this case, the Ministry of Defense is sending the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense to conduct a detailed inspection of the activities of the Obukhiv TCC and JV. If signs of a criminal offense are found, the materials will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.
Recall
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced that 18-year-old rape suspects have been denied mobilization into the armed forces. This was in response to reports of their attempts to avoid punishment through mobilization.
According to writer and journalist Olena Pshenychna, it was through the Obukhiv TCC that another accused of rape, police officers from Kaharlyk, were mobilized.