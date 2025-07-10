In Chernihiv, a 17-year-old girl drowned in the Desna River

A girl drowned in the Desna River in Chernihiv. The tragedy occurred today after lunch. In front of vacationers, the girl disappeared under the water and did not resurface. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers and divers from the regional diving and rescue station promptly arrived at the scene. Specialists found the body of the deceased and brought it to the shore.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the relatives of the deceased.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Water does not forgive carelessness. In case of an emergency, immediately call "101" - urged the State Emergency Service.

Horrific statistics: In June, 98 people drowned in Ukraine, 8 of them children