lukashenko claims that Belarus is being dragged into the war and may not be able to withstand it as a state

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147104 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127195 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134823 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133955 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130408 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129145 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 35407 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97179 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101827 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147104 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191715 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180940 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129145 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130408 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142830 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134457 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151645 views
Actual
lukashenko claims that Belarus is being dragged into the war and may not be able to withstand it as a state

lukashenko claims that Belarus is being dragged into the war and may not be able to withstand it as a state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29887 views

Lukashenka accused Zelensky of attempts to drag Belarus into war and stated about the threat to the existence of the state. At the same time, Russia remains the only country that drags Belarus into the conflict.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claims that allegedly President Vladimir Zelensky is doing everything to drag Belarus into war. He said this in the temple and added that rb may not endure as a state, reports UNN with reference to BelTA.

lukashenko said that there is a lot of tension around the country: “There is something everywhere... Farmers are breaking something, they are throwing manure on the government, there are wars and so on. They are arming themselves. We should be dragged into this war. Why is Volodya Zelensky acting like this? We were on good terms with him. And my little family too. What's he yapping about, what's he missing? He's under orders. It is necessary to do everything possible to drag the country into the war”.

lukashenko announced a serious challenge in the field of migration.

“If we get dragged into a war, it's a difficult situation. We may not be able to withstand it as a state. So I do everything patiently, persistently, as the Lord and the church teach us. We are doing our job. Time will rebuild everything. Time will evaluate everything. But we have to endure. Let them say that we have a dictatorship here, or something else. Look, it's better to have a dictatorship like in Belarus than democracy like in Ukraine. We have to endure it. In no case, we must not falter,” said Lukashenko.

He also commented on Zelensky's mentioning of Belarus in his New Year's address.

“Well, zhyve. Naturally, zhyve. He did say, however, that soon everyone in Belarus would be uttering these slogans. It was as if he was hinting that soon we would be like in Ukraine. That's what I thought when I heard him. And I think: “God forbid,” Lukashenko said.

Supplement

The only country dragging Belarus into the war against Ukraine is russia. belarus is under the influence of rf. Recently, Lukashenko told how many complexes “hazelnut” Belarus would receive from the Russian Federation. Belarus will receive from russia.

Add

President Zelensky said that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, apologized to him for the fact that Russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and asked Zelensky to hit the oil refinery in Mozyr. Lukashenko's spokeswoman denied Zelensky's statement about apologizing for missile strikes from Belarus' territory. According to her, the conversation took place through Lukashenka's son, who had Zelensky's contact.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising