Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claims that allegedly President Vladimir Zelensky is doing everything to drag Belarus into war. He said this in the temple and added that rb may not endure as a state, reports UNN with reference to BelTA.

lukashenko said that there is a lot of tension around the country: “There is something everywhere... Farmers are breaking something, they are throwing manure on the government, there are wars and so on. They are arming themselves. We should be dragged into this war. Why is Volodya Zelensky acting like this? We were on good terms with him. And my little family too. What's he yapping about, what's he missing? He's under orders. It is necessary to do everything possible to drag the country into the war”.

lukashenko announced a serious challenge in the field of migration.

“If we get dragged into a war, it's a difficult situation. We may not be able to withstand it as a state. So I do everything patiently, persistently, as the Lord and the church teach us. We are doing our job. Time will rebuild everything. Time will evaluate everything. But we have to endure. Let them say that we have a dictatorship here, or something else. Look, it's better to have a dictatorship like in Belarus than democracy like in Ukraine. We have to endure it. In no case, we must not falter,” said Lukashenko.

He also commented on Zelensky's mentioning of Belarus in his New Year's address.

“Well, zhyve. Naturally, zhyve. He did say, however, that soon everyone in Belarus would be uttering these slogans. It was as if he was hinting that soon we would be like in Ukraine. That's what I thought when I heard him. And I think: “God forbid,” Lukashenko said.

Supplement

The only country dragging Belarus into the war against Ukraine is russia. belarus is under the influence of rf. Recently, Lukashenko told how many complexes “hazelnut” Belarus would receive from the Russian Federation. Belarus will receive from russia.

Add

President Zelensky said that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, apologized to him for the fact that Russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and asked Zelensky to hit the oil refinery in Mozyr. Lukashenko's spokeswoman denied Zelensky's statement about apologizing for missile strikes from Belarus' territory. According to her, the conversation took place through Lukashenka's son, who had Zelensky's contact.