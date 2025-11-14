$42.060.03
Case of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kniaziev: HACC extended the term of duties until the beginning of next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Kniaziev must appear upon request, not leave Ukraine without permission, report changes of residence and work, refrain from communicating with certain individuals, and surrender foreign passports.

Case of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kniaziev: HACC extended the term of duties until the beginning of next year

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has extended the term of procedural obligations for the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the HACC.

Details

Kniaziev must comply with the following requirements:

  • appear at every request of the prosecutor and the court;
    • not leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the prosecutor and the court;
      • inform the prosecutor or the court about changes in his place of residence and place of work;
        • refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court's ruling;
          • surrender his passport (passports) for travel abroad, other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for safekeeping to the Main Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

            The ruling is valid until January 13, 2026, inclusive.

            Addition

            SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives reported suspicion of providing undue benefit to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court to the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group. The person's actions are qualified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

            Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group, Kostiantyn Zhevago, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the Supreme Court, in the form of an in absentia arrest.

            Recall

            The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted permission for a special pre-trial investigation against Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago. He is suspected of giving a bribe to former head Vsevolod Kniaziev and judges of the Supreme Court.

            UNN also reported that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the High Council of Justice to dismiss Vsevolod Kniaziev from the position of a Supreme Court judge.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

