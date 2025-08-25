In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
06:07 AM • 16726 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
05:46 AM • 21948 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 14166 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 26410 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 43809 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 40436 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 37872 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 55528 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 88686 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured August 24, 11:11 PM
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details August 25, 12:29 AM
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attack August 25, 02:25 AM
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo 06:04 AM
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedy 06:33 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
August 24, 05:50 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart August 23, 06:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day August 24, 08:41 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni August 22, 01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child August 22, 11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town August 22, 10:17 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Cruise missile
United States dollar
Ammunition

In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who transmitted data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man cooperated with the enemy from February to April 2022.

In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Kharkiv, prosecutors ensured that the Supreme Court upheld the life sentence for a collaborator who provided Russian invaders with information on the location of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General defended in the Supreme Court the verdict against a resident of Kharkiv who collaborated with the enemy in the first months of the full-scale invasion. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property

- the report says.

It is noted that the investigation and courts established that from February to April 2022, the man, using the banned social network "VKontakte", transmitted information to Russian invaders about the location of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in Kharkiv. He also disseminated publications in which he supported the armed Russian aggression and humiliated Ukraine.

Courts of all instances agreed with the prosecutors' arguments about the guilt of the convicted person and the fairness of the imposed punishment. In turn, the convicted person himself never admitted his guilt. He is already serving a life sentence

- the message from the Office of the Prosecutor General states.

Addition

A resident of Kharkiv region, a former fighter of the "Aidar" battalion, was заочно declared a suspect. He participated in interviews for Russian propagandists, denying Russian aggression and promoting enemy narratives.

The Kherson City Court sentenced a former colony inspector to 8 years for collaborating with the Russians. The woman worked for the occupation administration and went into hiding after the region's liberation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kherson
Kharkiv