In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Kharkiv, prosecutors ensured that the Supreme Court upheld the life sentence for a collaborator who provided Russian invaders with information on the location of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General defended in the Supreme Court the verdict against a resident of Kharkiv who collaborated with the enemy in the first months of the full-scale invasion. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property