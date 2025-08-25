In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who transmitted data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man cooperated with the enemy from February to April 2022.
In Kharkiv, prosecutors ensured that the Supreme Court upheld the life sentence for a collaborator who provided Russian invaders with information on the location of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General defended in the Supreme Court the verdict against a resident of Kharkiv who collaborated with the enemy in the first months of the full-scale invasion. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property
It is noted that the investigation and courts established that from February to April 2022, the man, using the banned social network "VKontakte", transmitted information to Russian invaders about the location of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in Kharkiv. He also disseminated publications in which he supported the armed Russian aggression and humiliated Ukraine.
Courts of all instances agreed with the prosecutors' arguments about the guilt of the convicted person and the fairness of the imposed punishment. In turn, the convicted person himself never admitted his guilt. He is already serving a life sentence
Addition
A resident of Kharkiv region, a former fighter of the "Aidar" battalion, was заочно declared a suspect. He participated in interviews for Russian propagandists, denying Russian aggression and promoting enemy narratives.
The Kherson City Court sentenced a former colony inspector to 8 years for collaborating with the Russians. The woman worked for the occupation administration and went into hiding after the region's liberation.