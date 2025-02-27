Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46942 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90069 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115382 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107192 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150275 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120322 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136004 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134012 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127719 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27592 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120122 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49985 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40621 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150275 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193386 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193730 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123788 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125938 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155630 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136053 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143507 views
Actual
Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110154 views

The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.

The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal of former PrivatBank co-owner Ihor Kolomoisky and confirmed the impossibility of returning the state-owned PrivatBank to its former owners, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

On February 26, 2025, the court dismissed the cassation appeal of the former co-owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, and upheld the decision of the court of appeal, which closed the proceedings on the appeal against the decisions of the state authorities to withdraw PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state. The ruling of the Supreme Court is final and not subject to appeal.

- the NBU said.

The NBU welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, which it called evidence of the rule of law in Ukraine.

According to the NBU, the Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the closure of the proceedings based on the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving the Mechanisms for Regulating Banking Activities" No. 590-IX.

"I would like to emphasize that the decision to withdraw the insolvent PrivatBank with the participation of the state was made in accordance with the current legislation, supported by the National Security and Defense Council and the government in order to ensure financial stability and preserve citizens' funds. (...) Thus, the court has once again confirmed the impossibility of returning PrivatBank to the ownership of its former shareholders. It should also be noted that all decisions of the state authorities on the nationalization of PrivatBank are valid," commented Andriy Pyshnyi, the National Bank Governor.

PrivatBank will not be returned to Kolomoisky: Supreme Court decision26.11.24, 13:33 • 15557 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
privatbankPrivatBank
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising