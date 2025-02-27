Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal of former PrivatBank co-owner Ihor Kolomoisky and confirmed the impossibility of returning the state-owned PrivatBank to its former owners, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

On February 26, 2025, the court dismissed the cassation appeal of the former co-owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, and upheld the decision of the court of appeal, which closed the proceedings on the appeal against the decisions of the state authorities to withdraw PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state. The ruling of the Supreme Court is final and not subject to appeal. - the NBU said.

The NBU welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, which it called evidence of the rule of law in Ukraine.

According to the NBU, the Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the closure of the proceedings based on the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving the Mechanisms for Regulating Banking Activities" No. 590-IX.

"I would like to emphasize that the decision to withdraw the insolvent PrivatBank with the participation of the state was made in accordance with the current legislation, supported by the National Security and Defense Council and the government in order to ensure financial stability and preserve citizens' funds. (...) Thus, the court has once again confirmed the impossibility of returning PrivatBank to the ownership of its former shareholders. It should also be noted that all decisions of the state authorities on the nationalization of PrivatBank are valid," commented Andriy Pyshnyi, the National Bank Governor.

PrivatBank will not be returned to Kolomoisky: Supreme Court decision