Actual
Judges of local courts will be seconded to appellate courts: Parliament adopts draft law as a basis

Judges of local courts will be seconded to appellate courts: Parliament adopts draft law as a basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23981 views

The Verkhovna Rada has approved in the first reading draft law No. 6049 on the temporary secondment of local court judges to appellate courts. The secondment will last for one year with the consent of the judge and the decision of the High Council of Justice.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that was introduced to the parliament back in 2021, which will allow the temporary secondment of local court judges to appellate courts until vacancies in appellate courts are filled on a permanent basis. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the draft law No. 6049.

No. 6049 - on secondment of judges to ensure the administration of justice and eliminate the threat of termination of work of the appellate courts. As a basis (240) 

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, temporarily, until the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine completes the competition for vacant positions of appellate court judges announced on August 9, 2019, the High Council of Justice will second judges to appellate courts.

"In connection with the impossibility of administering justice in the relevant appellate court, the threat of termination of the work of the appellate court due to extraordinary circumstances, a judge of a local, appellate court or the Supreme Court may, with his or her consent, be seconded to an appellate court of the same specialization to administer justice," the draft law says.

The judge will be seconded for one year.

Recall

In the second reading and in general, the Verkhovna Rada extended until April 2026 the term of office of the Public Council of International Experts until the completion of the selection procedure for HACC judges.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

