Luxury real estate and paintings - Poroshenko's wife tries to save property from confiscation in her husband's treason case - media

Marina, the wife of Petro Poroshenko, a suspected high treason offender, is trying to lift the seizure of a dozen companies and luxury real estate of her oligarch husband to save his property. This was reported by Glavkom, reporting on Maryna Poroshenko's appeal in the courts against the seizure of the property and companies of the leader of Eurosolidarity.

“Kyiv City Council member Maryna Poroshenko has appealed against the seizure of her husband's property in the coal case, in which Petro Poroshenko is charged with high treason and assistance in the creation of a terrorist organization. The former first lady has already reached the Supreme Court in her fight for her fortune. The key argument of the former president's wife is that the property that was seized in early January 2022 “was acquired during her marriage to Petro Poroshenko, and therefore, the appellant is also the owner of the property,” Glavkom writes.

After failing to appeal due to missing the deadline, Maryna Poroshenko appealed to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on June 10, 2025. The journalists provide a list of Petro Poroshenko's seized property and assets in the coal case, which his wife is fighting for.

“Apartment with a total area of 134.06 sq. m. in Kyiv; residential building with three gazebos, boiler room, two garages, guard house with a total area of 1331.7 sq. m in Kozyn near Kyiv; two land plots with a total area of 3.8 hectares; shares in the investment fund Prime Assets Capital, Kyiv Plant of Experimental Structures, Krayina Insurance Company, International Investment Bank and dozens of other companies; 42 paintings, etc.”, Glavkom writes.

As is known, Poroshenko is charged under Articles 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason) and Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code (creation of a terrorist group or organization and assistance to them). According to the investigation, during Poroshenko's presidency, he, Medvedchuk, Kuziara and Demchyshyn organized the purchase of coal from state-owned mines controlled by Russian mercenaries and the DPR and LPR terrorist organizations. Poroshenko played a coordinating role, including influencing personnel issues in the highest echelons of power. In addition, he created the preconditions for returning to coal supplies from Donbas, which was already occupied, instead of supplying alternative coal from abroad.

In total, Ukraine has paid UAH 205.3 million to the accounts of Luhanskvuhillya and Kysyelov Mine seized by terrorists. Another UAH 3.16 billion was paid in cash. Thus: Poroshenko, Medvedchuk, Demchyshyn and Kuziara and other unidentified persons “by deliberate actions facilitated the activities of the L/DNR terrorist organizations..., making Ukraine's energy sector dependent on Russia and the L/DNR terrorist organizations, thereby undermining the economic security of the state, depriving it of the ability to diversify energy sources,” the SBI materials say.

As reported earlier, a national signature collection is underway to impose sanctions against Petro Poroshenko for “co-founding the pro-Russian Party of Regions (together with Azarov); contributing to the development of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine (long-term sponsor and chaplain of the UOC-MP); providing Ukrainian citizenship to Russian oligarchs (Novinsky); in the government of Azarov-Yanukovych, he lobbied for the Kharkiv agreements (the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financed terrorists by buying coal from ORDLO (Rotterdam+); traded during the war with Russia (Lipetsk factory, Bogdan in Russia, etc.); together with Medvedchuk and the Russians stole the oil pipeline from the state; suspected of treason.