Luxury real estate and paintings - Poroshenko's wife tries to save property from confiscation in her husband's treason case - media

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105324 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101613 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110375 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121549 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151708 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183869 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104766 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110375 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138030 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139794 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167609 views
Luxury real estate and paintings - Poroshenko's wife tries to save property from confiscation in her husband's treason case - media

Luxury real estate and paintings - Poroshenko's wife tries to save property from confiscation in her husband's treason case - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62194 views

Maryna Poroshenko is appealing the seizure of her husband's real estate, shares in dozens of companies and paintings in the Supreme Court. The property was seized as part of the “coal” case on high treason.

Marina, the wife of Petro Poroshenko, a suspected high treason offender, is trying to lift the seizure of a dozen companies and luxury real estate of her oligarch husband to save his property. This was reported by Glavkom, reporting on Maryna Poroshenko's appeal in the courts against the seizure of the property and companies of the leader of Eurosolidarity.

Kyiv City Council member Maryna Poroshenko has appealed against the seizure of her husband's property in the coal case, in which Petro Poroshenko is charged with high treason and assistance in the creation of a terrorist organization. The former first lady has already reached the Supreme Court in her fight for her fortune. The key argument of the former president's wife is that the property that was seized in early January 2022 “was acquired during her marriage to Petro Poroshenko, and therefore, the appellant is also the owner of the property,” Glavkom writes.

Image

After failing to appeal due to missing the deadline, Maryna Poroshenko appealed to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on June 10, 2025. The journalists provide a list of Petro Poroshenko's seized property and assets in the coal case, which his wife is fighting for.

Apartment with a total area of 134.06 sq. m. in Kyiv; residential building with three gazebos, boiler room, two garages, guard house with a total area of 1331.7 sq. m in Kozyn near Kyiv; two land plots with a total area of 3.8 hectares; shares in the investment fund Prime Assets Capital, Kyiv Plant of Experimental Structures, Krayina Insurance Company, International Investment Bank and dozens of other companies; 42 paintings, etc.”, Glavkom writes.

Image

As is known, Poroshenko is charged under Articles 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason) and Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code (creation of a terrorist group or organization and assistance to them). According to the investigation, during Poroshenko's presidency, he, Medvedchuk, Kuziara and Demchyshyn organized the purchase of coal from state-owned mines controlled by Russian mercenaries and the DPR and LPR terrorist organizations. Poroshenko played a coordinating role, including influencing personnel issues in the highest echelons of power. In addition, he created the preconditions for returning to coal supplies from Donbas, which was already occupied, instead of supplying alternative coal from abroad.

In total, Ukraine has paid UAH 205.3 million to the accounts of Luhanskvuhillya and Kysyelov Mine seized by terrorists. Another UAH 3.16 billion was paid in cash. Thus: Poroshenko, Medvedchuk, Demchyshyn and Kuziara and other unidentified persons “by deliberate actions facilitated the activities of the L/DNR terrorist organizations..., making Ukraine's energy sector dependent on Russia and the L/DNR terrorist organizations, thereby undermining the economic security of the state, depriving it of the ability to diversify energy sources,” the SBI materials say.

As reported earlier, a national signature collection is underway to impose sanctions against Petro Poroshenko for “co-founding the pro-Russian Party of Regions (together with Azarov); contributing to the development of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine (long-term sponsor and chaplain of the UOC-MP);  providing Ukrainian citizenship to Russian oligarchs (Novinsky); in the government of Azarov-Yanukovych, he lobbied for the Kharkiv agreements (the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financed terrorists by buying coal from ORDLO (Rotterdam+); traded during the war with Russia (Lipetsk factory, Bogdan in Russia, etc.); together with Medvedchuk and the Russians stole the oil pipeline from the state; suspected of treason.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

