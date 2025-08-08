Questionable tender at the capital's World War II museum: prosecutor demands return of UAH 18 million in budget funds

The contract for the reconstruction of the water supply network at the Kyiv National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War is being insisted upon to be declared invalid. During the tender, the participants colluded, which led to the illegal receipt of over 18 million hryvnias of budget funds. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported this in its Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

The Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv appealed to the Commercial Court of Kyiv with a lawsuit to declare invalid the contract for the performance of construction works and to recover budget funds in the amount of over 18 million hryvnias. This refers to the contract for the reconstruction of the water supply network on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv. - the post states.

As indicated, in December 2024, three companies, during open bidding, "during the open bidding, committed anti-competitive concerted actions aimed at distorting the tender results."

This created an illusion of competition, depriving the procurement of transparency. As a result, one of these companies became the winner, receiving over 18 million hryvnias from the local budget. The prosecutor's office claims that the contract was concluded in violation of the interests of the state and society.

In this regard, the lawsuit demands that the contract be declared invalid, the paid funds returned to the other party, and their subsequent recovery into the state's revenue. The Commercial Court of Kyiv has opened proceedings in the case. - the prosecutors reported.

