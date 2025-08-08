Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation received a suspicion notice for ordering the capture of a Ukrainian civilian vessel

$41.460.15
01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
09:00 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since JuneAugust 8, 05:30 AM • 15192 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 43876 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 46927 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66008 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 31917 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
01:00 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 32297 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
09:00 AM
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66396 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 62580 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Igor Kolomoisky
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
India
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 144220 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 160094 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 167035 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 156689 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 165989 views
The Guardian
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Shahed-136

Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation received a suspicion notice for ordering the capture of a Ukrainian civilian vessel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation received a suspicion notice for ordering the capture of the Ukrainian vessel "Sapphire", which was evacuating wounded near Snake Island. The vessel, with 21 civilians on board, was forcibly transported to occupied Crimea, and then to Russia.

Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation received a suspicion notice for ordering the capture of a Ukrainian civilian vessel

The commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy has been заочно (in absentia) charged with suspicion for ordering the seizure of the Ukrainian civilian search and rescue vessel "Sapphire," which was evacuating wounded and dead in the area of Snake Island. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Friday, according to UNN.

Details

"The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office in absentia notified the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the post states.

As indicated, on February 26, 2022, while still serving as Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia, the Russian admiral ordered the seizure of the Ukrainian search and rescue vessel "Sapphire," which was performing a humanitarian mission - the evacuation of wounded and dead from the area of Snake Island.

The vessel, as reported, had no weapons, and the captain communicated the peaceful nature of the mission via international radio.

"Russian ships forcibly stopped the 'Sapphire' in the open sea. On board were 17 crew members and 4 civilian mission participants, including a doctor and a priest. Russian military personnel conducted a search, confiscated mobile phones and personal belongings, forcibly held civilians in locked rooms, and threatened them with weapons," the prosecutor's office reported.

After the seizure of the vessel "Sapphire," as noted by the prosecutor's office, "the admiral personally arrived at the temporarily occupied Snake Island," where he interrogated the captain regarding possible cooperation with the Ukrainian military and the SBU.

Despite knowing the humanitarian nature of the mission, he did not cancel the illegal detention of the civilian crew, the prosecutor's office noted. Later, the vessel with 21 civilians was forcibly transported to occupied Crimea, and then to Russia. The people were released only as part of an exchange in March-May 2022, along with the return of the vessel.

Earlier, suspicions were also announced against the commander of the reconnaissance ship "Equator" and the captain of the rescue and tug vessel "Shakhtar" of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation for cruel treatment of the "Sapphire" crew.

Ordered a missile strike on the Kyiv TV Tower: Russian general and his subordinate notified of suspicion07.08.25, 12:24 • 2284 views

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Crimea
Ukraine