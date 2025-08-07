$41.610.07
Ordered a missile strike on the Kyiv TV Tower: Russian general and his subordinate notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Prosecutors notified Russian General Sergey Kobylash and Colonel Oleg Skitsky of suspicion for ordering the shelling of civilian objects in Kyiv on March 1, 2022. As a result of the attack, five civilians were killed, six more were injured, and the Kyiv TV Tower and other objects were damaged.

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office and the SBU announced suspicions against the commander of Russian long-range aviation, Serhiy Kobylash, and the commander of the 121st regiment, Oleh Skitsky. They are accused of shelling civilian targets in Kyiv on March 1, 2022. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, announced suspicions against the commander of long-range aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation and the commander of the 121st heavy bomber aviation regiment, under whose orders on March 1, 2022, Russian military shelled civilian objects in Kyiv. Lieutenant General Serhiy Kobylash and Colonel Oleh Skitsky received suspicions.

- the message says.

As a result of the airstrikes on Kyiv, five residents of the capital died, and six more were injured. All those killed and injured were civilians. The hardware of the Kyiv TV tower, cars, and a sports complex were also damaged.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as issuing an order to commit violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

It is noted that earlier, Russian General Serhiy Kobylash was suspected of ordering a missile strike on Okhmatdyt in Kyiv on July 8, 2024. He is also suspected of committing other war crimes in Ukraine. In March 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him.

The commander of the 121st bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Federation, Oleh Skitsky, is suspected of launching a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in the summer of 2023. As a result of the attack, 8 civilians died. He is also suspected of involvement in the shelling of energy enterprises and substations in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions in 2024.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv