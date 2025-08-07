In Cherkasy, a man opened fire in a catering establishment: special forces are working

$41.610.07
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 20123 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21470 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 18928 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 28261 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 47641 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 51815 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106131 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 68747 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61705 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damaged
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 13427 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21420 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106102 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Joe Biden
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
The Guardian
Tesla Cybertruck

In Cherkasy, a man opened fire in a catering establishment: special forces are working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

In Cherkasy, a man with a weapon opened fire in a catering establishment. Special forces and medics are working on the scene, visitors have been evacuated.

In Cherkasy, a man opened fire in a catering establishment: special forces are working

In Cherkasy, a man with a weapon is in a catering establishment. Gunfire is heard, special forces and medics are working on the scene, UNN writes with reference to the Cherkasy Oblast police.

Details

Cherkasy police are working at the scene of a shooting in a catering establishment in the city center. It is preliminarily known that a man with a weapon is inside the premises. Police evacuated visitors and staff

- the report says.

Special forces, medics, and an investigative-operational group are at the scene. Law enforcement officers ask civilians not to approach.

The investigative-operational group, special forces, and medics are at the specified address. Please do not approach the scene of the incident. Details later

- the law enforcement report says.

Addition

A 54-year-old resident of Lviv region beat a 47-year-old post office operator, took a video camera, threatened with scissors, and caused a mess. He was detained and faces up to seven years in prison.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society Crimes and emergencies Events
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Cherkasy