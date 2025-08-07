In Cherkasy, a man opened fire in a catering establishment: special forces are working

In Cherkasy, a man with a weapon is in a catering establishment. Gunfire is heard, special forces and medics are working on the scene, UNN writes with reference to the Cherkasy Oblast police.

Details

Cherkasy police are working at the scene of a shooting in a catering establishment in the city center. It is preliminarily known that a man with a weapon is inside the premises. Police evacuated visitors and staff - the report says.

Special forces, medics, and an investigative-operational group are at the scene. Law enforcement officers ask civilians not to approach.

Addition

