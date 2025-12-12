Interference in automatic distribution and restriction of defense rights: former head of the judicial administration Salnikov reported systemic violations in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC)

Former head of the State Judicial Administration, Oleksiy Salnikov, in an interview with "Sudovo-yurydychna gazeta" stated about systemic violations during the consideration of his case in the High Anti-Corruption Court, in particular about possible interference in automated distribution, bias of judges and restriction of his rights to defense, reports UNN.

Salnikov said that lawyers filed a request to check the automated distribution of his criminal case, but the court refused to consider it. According to him, even during his tenure as head of the SJA, he repeatedly received appeals about possible violations of automated distribution in the HACC, but any attempts to raise this issue met with resistance from the court's leadership.

Journalists Dmytro Gordon and Rostyslav Kravets published an analysis, from which it appears that there was interference in the automated distribution of my criminal case. We filed a statement in the HACC's Court of Appeal regarding interference in the automated distribution, asked to invite a SJA specialist for verification, but we were refused - Salnikov noted.

In addition, according to him, in the HACC he repeatedly faced direct threats from the court's leadership not to initiate inspections.

As soon as I raised the issue of checking the situation with the automated distribution of cases in the HACC, I immediately received persistent signals from the HACC leadership to do nothing and not to "interfere" with a hint of negative consequences for me. Then, official letters from the head of the HACC also stated that there was no interference in the automated distribution and no disciplinary proceedings were opened against HACC employees. I believe that a comprehensive check should be carried out on all facts for which there were statements from individuals whose cases were considered in the HACC - stated the former head of the State Judicial Administration.

Salnikov also emphasized that the HACC is the only court in Ukraine where the State Judicial Administration was not allowed to conduct an automated distribution check, despite the fact that this is common practice for the entire judicial system.

Separately, he also drew attention to the bias of the judicial panel during the consideration of his case. The presiding judge was the head of the HACC, Olena Mykhailenko, who, according to him, was in communication with him regarding the closure of disciplinary proceedings against court employees – but did not recuse herself.

In addition, Salnikov claims that during the process, the court created conditions that made it impossible for him to fully defend himself.

I was forbidden to even consult with my lawyer in court, evidence is examined only to the extent required by the prosecutor. In 99% of the defense's motions, we were denied, any motion by the prosecutor is unconditionally granted - he stated.

In addition, as Salnikov said, during the consideration of the case, the head of the HACC, Mykhailenko, allowed herself a phrase that shocked the former head of the State Judicial Administration.

Immediately, Ms. Mykhailenko's phrase came to mind, that I was lucky that the case was not being heard by a Russian court, where they would not have listened to us at all - Salnikov recalls.

Recall

In August 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Salnikov, to 3 years in prison for abuse of influence. According to the investigation, in March 2023, he allegedly received 7.5 thousand US dollars, of which 5 thousand were to be transferred to the judges of the Supreme Court for making a decision in the interests of a private company.

Salnikov himself denies guilt. And states that NABU falsified the proceedings, and the money was transferred to him by "NABU agent Honchar" for the purchase of a car for the Armed Forces.

He insists that he did not take any actions to transfer illegal benefits to judges, and the materials of covert investigative actions indicate the absence of a crime. According to him, NABU agent Honchar incited him, pressured him, and acted as a provocateur. Salnikov also declares a political motive for the persecution and intends to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.