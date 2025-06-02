The Supreme Court upheld the legality of the transfer of property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has confirmed the legitimacy of the Ministry of Justice's actions regarding the transfer of the property of the banned communist party to state ownership. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

The court upheld the legitimacy of the Ministry of Justice's claims in a case related to the transfer of property of a banned political party to state ownership. The decision states that the method chosen by the Ministry of Justice — canceling the registration of rights to the property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine — is legal - the statement reads.

It is reported that the relevant decision concerned a case on the claim of the Ministry of Justice against the Charitable Organization "Charitable Foundation "Revival of Khmelnytskyi"" and the CPU on invalidating the donation agreement of a non-residential premises with an area of over 607.7 m² in the city of Khmelnytskyi, concluded in August 2014.

The property was transferred from the CPU to the mentioned organization after the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to ban the party's activities - the department clarified.

It is noted that the decision of the Supreme Court has a precedent-setting significance — its conclusions are subject to consideration by other courts when considering similar cases regarding challenging the illegal alienation of property.

Addition

In Cherkasy, the SBU discovered an underground group of 4 former communists who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation. The perpetrators wrote letters to Putin with calls to restore the USSR and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.

The Security Service notified the former People's Deputy, the head of the banned Communist Party Petro Symonenko, who supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, of suspicion.