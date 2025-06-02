The Supreme Court upheld the legality of the transfer of property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15812 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24681 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47413 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113768 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136521 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193927 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209712 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120929 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277225 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192164 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142931 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 55290 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 38278 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65580 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 51978 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 47363 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277203 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322259 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335502 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340746 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65594 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 112046 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192155 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 133914 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 164599 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

The Supreme Court upheld the legality of the transfer of property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8724 views

The court supported the Ministry of Justice's demands regarding the transfer of property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state. The decision has precedent-setting significance for similar cases.

The Supreme Court upheld the legality of the transfer of property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has confirmed the legitimacy of the Ministry of Justice's actions regarding the transfer of the property of the banned communist party to state ownership. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

The court upheld the legitimacy of the Ministry of Justice's claims in a case related to the transfer of property of a banned political party to state ownership. The decision states that the method chosen by the Ministry of Justice — canceling the registration of rights to the property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine — is legal 

- the statement reads.

It is reported that the relevant decision concerned a case on the claim of the Ministry of Justice against the Charitable Organization "Charitable Foundation "Revival of Khmelnytskyi"" and the CPU on invalidating the donation agreement of a non-residential premises with an area of over 607.7 m² in the city of Khmelnytskyi, concluded in August 2014.

The property was transferred from the CPU to the mentioned organization after the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to ban the party's activities 

- the department clarified.

It is noted that the decision of the Supreme Court has a precedent-setting significance — its conclusions are subject to consideration by other courts when considering similar cases regarding challenging the illegal alienation of property.

Addition

In Cherkasy, the SBU discovered an underground group of 4 former communists who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation. The perpetrators wrote letters to Putin with calls to restore the USSR and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.

The Security Service notified the former People's Deputy, the head of the banned Communist Party Petro Symonenko, who supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, of suspicion.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Cherkassy
Khmelnytsky
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9