The Court of Appeal confirmed the legality of transferring the property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state

The Court of Appeal confirmed the legality of the Ministry of Justice's actions regarding the transfer of the property of the banned communist party to state ownership. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On July 11, 2025, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal satisfied the demands of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and canceled the state registration of rights to four real estate objects that were transferred by the Communist Party of Ukraine in 2014 to a controlled structure — the Charitable Organization "Charitable Foundation for the Promotion of Socially Vulnerable Segments of the Population." - reported the Ministry of Justice.

This refers to non-residential premises and buildings with a total area of 1,163.6 sq. m in Kyiv, which were gifted to a charitable organization. This organization is headed by Andriy Symonenko — the son of Petro Symonenko, the leader of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine. The founder of the charitable organization is the company "Kontur," whose owners are also Petro Symonenko's sons.

The cancellation of property rights registration opens the way for these objects to be returned to the previous owner — the Communist Party of Ukraine. Given that this political force is banned by a court decision, the relevant property will be transferred to state ownership.

In 2014, after the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to ban the activities of the Communist Party. The reason was systemic support for actions that threatened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Less than a month after this lawsuit was filed, the CPU and its structural units began to massively transfer their property "as a gift" — either to party members or to related legal entities where related persons were managers or founders. As a result, more than 130 real estate objects were registered throughout Ukraine — from apartments and offices to land plots.

In 2023, the Ministry of Justice filed 123 lawsuits against the CPU and its structures regarding property that was illegally alienated — mostly through gifting schemes to related parties.

As of today, 79 decisions have been made in favor of the state, and 70 real estate objects have already been transferred to state ownership. These include buildings, apartments, office premises, and land plots.

