Over 300 properties of sanctioned individuals transferred to state - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed 73 lawsuits, of which 70 have already been satisfied, leading to the confiscation of property from 87 individuals. Approximately 305 real estate objects, over 100 corporate rights, and thousands of units of movable property have been transferred to state ownership.

Over 300 properties of sanctioned individuals transferred to state - Ministry of Justice

The team of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed 73 lawsuits, 70 of which have already been satisfied by decisions of the High Anti-Corruption Court. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Justice reported that sanctions were applied to dozens of individuals in total, regarding whom the state gained the right to compulsory seizure of property.

Sanctions were applied to 87 sanctioned individuals

– noted the Ministry.

The result of the satisfied lawsuits was a massive transfer of various types of assets to state ownership.

Around 305 real estate objects, over 100 corporate rights of enterprises, about three thousand units of movable property, trademarks, and also rights to works have already been transferred to state ownership

 – noted the Ministry of Justice.

Reference

The decision on confiscation is made by the High Anti-Corruption Court within the framework of the sanction recovery procedure in accordance with current legislation. Sanctions are applied to individuals involved in aggression against Ukraine, support for the occupying authorities, or financing of the war.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice has previously repeatedly reported on the transfer to state ownership of assets belonging to companies and citizens associated with the Russian Federation. Work in this direction continues.

The Supreme Court upheld the legality of the transfer of property of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine to the state02.06.25, 16:07 • 10076 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
